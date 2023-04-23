Ysgol Bro Preseli pupils Hari Thomas, 14, and Dylan Pritchard-Evans, 13, were rewarded for their bravery in averting a tragedy with the St David’s Award for Bravery.

The friends – from Ferwig and Aberporth respectively – were being driven back from a training session with Swansea City Football Academy by Hari’s mum Catrin when she became unconscious at the wheel of the car.

They were travelling on the M4 near junction 45 in January 2022.

Hari was able to grab the steering wheel and steer the car for more than a mile on the hard shoulder as Dylan helped, telling him to put the hazard lights on and alert other drivers that there was a problem.

The pair were able to leave the motorway at the Swansea West Services junction using the handbrake to bring the car to a slow stop.

Once safely stopped, they flagged down a passing motorist who contacted the emergency services.

Hari and Dylan have been also been awarded a Police Commendation for their brave actions.

First Minister Mark Drakeford awarded the duo the St David’s Award for Bravery for their calm and responsible actions, which saved not only theirs and Catrin’s lives but also potentially many more.

“What those boys was absolutely brilliant,” said Catrin said the incident. “If Hari hadn’t managed to get control of the car there could have been carnage.”

Hari’s dad proud Martyn added: “He didn’t freeze when many people would have.”

Cool-headed Hari Thomas (right) was able to avert a serious accident with help from his Swansea Academy team-mate Dylan Pritchard-Evans. (Image: Newsquest)

The St David Awards are Wales’ national awards which recognise people who have done extraordinary things.

This year’s awards celebrated people who have been nominated by the public in nine different categories, including bravery, business and community spirit.

Mr Drakeford said: “I would like to thank everyone who took the time to nominate someone for an award and congratulate all those who have been shortlisted for the 10th annual St David Awards.

“I am proud to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the awards and this year’s incredible finalists, some who have shown extraordinary acts of bravery and determination. We are very fortunate they call Wales home.”

The winners were announced at a ceremony at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff on 20 April.