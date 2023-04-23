Funding from the Community Facilities Programme has helped community centres – as well as a range of other facilities - to make improvements, repairs and redevelopments across Wales.

Projects that have benefitted include Haverhub being awarded £250,000 for internal and external redevelopment of the former Post Office.

Gitti Coats, project director at Haverhub Community Interest Company, said: “We spent a lot of the money on getting a full fit out of the kitchen so it could be used commercially, so we could get professional chefs and caterers to use it.

"Thanks to this we are able to run a community café six days a week and a pop-up barista too. It has become a welcoming space for people of all ages to meet.

"We also spent money on AV equipment, so local musicians can come on stage and we have an open mic night once a week.

"We have around 60-80 people coming on a Wednesday night and it provides a safe space and environment for young people to come to."

Each year projects can apply for larger grants up to £300,000 to cover the cost of upgrades to their community facilities, as well as small grants up to £25,000.

In the financial year 2021/22, some 71 projects across Wales were awarded grants totalling nearly £7.7m.

The CFP funds the purchase and improvement of facilities which provide opportunities for local people to improve their day to day lives.

The exhibition opening of local photographer Michael Crutchley earlier this month. (Image: HaverHub)

Community centres across Wales play a pivotal role in supporting the most vulnerable members of our society, the Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt declared last week.

"I am so pleased that the Community Facilities Programme has been able to help deliver a vision for the future, and it will make a massive difference supporting the health and wellbeing of the local community.

"We understand that spaces like this are vital to the local community, providing somewhere that clubs can meet, health and fitness programmes can run from and classes people can learn from.

"Community centres play a pivotal role in supporting the most vulnerable members of our society and we are committed to supporting them, through the likes of our Community Facilities Programme, so they can continue providing a vital service to communities across Wales."