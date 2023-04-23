Mr John Swancott had taught science at Ysgol Greenhill for over 23 years, but he became unwell with Glioblastoma Brain Cancer and sadly passed away.

The students arranged a cake sale in the school for all the staff and fellow pupils to raise funds for Pembrokeshire’s only Hospice at Home charity, Paul Sartori.

The local charity helped care for Mr Swancott and supported his family during his illness.

Toni Dorkings, Paul Sartori Community Fundraiser recently attended the school for a cheque presentation of £650.

The money will help fund a range of services for Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness, including home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training.

“We are so grateful to all local event organisers, such as Ysgol Greenhill for supporting the charity," said Laura Hugman, Clinical Team Manager at Paul Sartori Foundation.

"It is through the generosity of the local community that we are able to continue to provide end-of-life care to Pembrokeshire people."

The services provided by the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home enable people in the later stages of any life-limiting illness to be cared for and to die at home with dignity, independence, pain free and surrounded by those they hold most dear, if that is their wish.

It operates an open referral system, with around 15% of referrals being from patients, family and friends. The biggest referral group is district nurses, followed by palliative care clinical nurse specialists and hospital staff.

All of the services are free of charge and are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, thanks to the generosity of the Pembrokeshire Community.

The charity was established in memory of Father Paul Sartori, a much loved local priest, who recognised a need for hospice care, but unfortunately died of cancer at the age of 39.

The Foundation was set up in his memory and provides care to people with any or no faith, and not just Catholics.

Further information on the charity and its services can be obtained by visiting their website www.paulsartori.org, or by phoning 01437 763223.