Wynne’s Welsh 70s sees the Carmarthen-born BBC Radio Wales presenter, along with his dog Ginny, take a trawl through the BBC archives to showcase the very best of Wales during the decade that made him.

The first episode, screened last Friday, featured shocking footage of the devastating fire on the historic Britannia Bridge over the Menai Straits between Anglesey and Bangor, after a group of youths accidently set it ablaze.

Wynne reminisced about his family holidays to Brussels, Belgium to see his grandmother- when a young Wynne "who just wanted to go to Butlins" had to endure his father driving all the way there "at a snail’s pace”.

Other highlights from that year included Mary Hopkin performing at the Eurovision Song Contest, the end of trolleybuses in Cardiff and popular British game show It’s a Knockout coming to Cardiff Castle.

The series continues on BBC One Wales, on Friday 28 April at 8pm with an episode that American singer and actress Eartha Kitt performing a week’s residency at the Double Diamond Club in Caerphilly in 1971.

And in Glynneath, comedian and musician Max Boyce highlights the issues taking place within the coal-mining communities of Wales, before reminiscing on his appearance on sports programme Grandstand when the crowd erupted into Hymns & Arias during his interview.

Other highlights from the seventies in the second episode will include musical performances from The Tom Jones Show and Harry Secombe, and Wales gets used to decimalisation.

Wynne – renowned for his role in the Go Compare adverts - hails from Carmarthen and is a frequent visitor to Pembrokeshire.

He was welcomed as the patron of Tenby Male Choir last September, when he took over from another popular broadcaster, Roy Noble, who has retired from the role after 35 years service.

He will also be appearing at the open-air fundraising festival in Saundersfoot, SaundersFEST in July, alongside his brother Mark, who is also an opera singer.