They recently presented a £500 cheque to the charity towards their range of services for Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness.

It marked the end of an era for Pembrokeshire College WI, which was the first workplace WI to be set up in England and Wales.

It was formed in March 2009 by members of staff at the College, who were looking to socialise with other members of staff during their lunchtimes and on occasions during the evenings and weekends.

Sara Hannon, Pembrokeshire College WI member, said “We chose to support Paul Sartori Foundation as they are a local charity supporting local people.

"The work that they carry out is vital within our community.”

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness, including home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training.

The services provided by the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home enable people in the later stages of any life-limiting illness to be cared for and to die at home with dignity, independence, pain free and surrounded by those they hold most dear, if that is their wish.

All of the services are free of charge and are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, thanks to the generosity of the Pembrokeshire Community.

Further information on the charity and its services can be obtained by visiting their website www.paulsartori.org, or by phoning 01437 763223.