If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Gemma, six years old, female, Beagle – in foster in Gloucestershire. Gemma is a happy friendly little girl who comes up to you with a waggy tail wanting a fuss. When she first arrived, she was quite shy and apprehensive but has since come out of her shell and shown us her bubbly personality. Gemma is a typical beagle that needs an active home where she can enjoy long walks getting to sniff everything and see new places. She is very food orientated, walks well on a harness and loves having cuddles on the sofa. Gemma loves her dog friends and will need a confident resident dog in her new home to snuggle up to and play with. Gemma is the happiest beagle who loves taking trips in the car, loves meeting people and would be the perfect addition to an active family.

Rocco, one year old, male, French Bulldog. Rocco is a very sweet little man who is slowly getting more confident around humans and happier with their intentions. In the right home with lots of love we don’t think it’ll take long for his personality to shine through. In the right circumstances Rocco could be an only dog with adopters who are there for him through the day and are able to offer him regular socialisation. Rocco already walks well on a lead and loves going out on adventures. He can live with dog savy older children who are respectful of his needs. Rocco has never lived in a home before so will need help with housetraining and settling in. Rocco is such a sweet boy that cannot wait to learn about home comforts and be a part of the family.

Fly, three years old, female, Border Collie. Fly is an absolute delight to look after and is a Collie lover’s dream. She’s a happy active girl who will smother you in kisses and happily relax on your lap for endless cuddles. Fly loves playing with you, her kennel friends and her toys even more so if all three are combined. Fly would do so well in a collie savy home where she is provided with lots of enrichment to keep her mentally stimulated, taken out on adventures and long walks regularly to ensure she is as happy as can be. We think she would enjoy agility/ fly ball and any activity that involves you or toys. Fly has never lived in a house before so will need understanding adopters to help her learn new things like house training. Fly is such a pleasure to look after, she is patiently waiting for her forever family to find her and start exploring the big wide world.

Kriss, two years old, female, Cocker Spaniel. Kriss is a beautiful girl who has progressed so much in the short time she has been with us. She is already learning how to walk on a lead and doing well. She loves being with her kennel friends, playing with them during the day and snuggling with them at night. Kriss is still a little shy when humans approach her but is easy to handle and with a little bribery will come up to us, in a home with patience and TLC she should begin to flourish and put her trust in you. Kriss will need a calm adult only home to allow her the environment that she can blossom in with the company of a confident resident dog to help her settle in. Kriss is such a sweet girl that is trying her best and has her whole life infront of her to discover how lovely it is to be part of the family.

Macady, seven years old, female, Cocker Spaniel. Macady is such a sweet girl who has a lovely waggy tail and endless love to give. Macady’s favourite thing is having a cuddle and being the centre of attention. She can easily be homed as an only dog as long as her adopters are home most of the day. Macady has never lived in a home before so will need understanding and kind adopters that can help her learn new skills such as housetraining and how to walk on a lead. Macady is a total sweetheart who wants to give her whole heart to her new family, she doesn’t ask for much – just somewhere warm to sleep and your love. Macady has waited seven years to be someone’s whole world, can you give this to her.