Explosions were heard as more than 30 firefighters from six crews were called to a large blaze, using an aerial ladder platform and a water bowser to get the fire under control.

Residents who were evacuated from the area as fire crews tackled the blaze described thick black smoke and smells of burning rubber fillng the air at around 7am.

Pembrokeshire County Council councillor Tim Evans, who lives nearby, praised the the Mid and West Wales Fire Service on getting the blaze under control "within an hour."

"By the time they arrived and got set up, it was well alight, but they got it under control well within the hour," he said.

"It was a big fire within a garage facility with cars and petrol and welding equipment, it could have been a lot worse.

"All the houses that backed onto it have been evacuated, but hopefully were able to get back into their homes later in the day. Everybody is fine at the garage, nobody is hurt."

Smoke fills the sky from the garage fire. (Image: Tim Evans)

County Councillor Tom Tudor reported on social media: "A major incident took place in the Castle Ward this morning in the form of a fierce fire at a garage in Dew Street.

"I have been assured by the On Call Emergency response officer from Pembrokeshire County Council the Fire Service and the Police that no one was injured or harmed.

"Residents were evacuated from the area and provided shelter at Haverfordwest Leisure Centre. I understand that the fire has been extinguished and is being scaled back.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the emergency services involved in this operation, and staff from the leisure centre, and should residents have any issues of concern please do not hesitate to contact me."