Back in 2020, the transformation of the long-empty former Narberth CP school site was given the green light by councillors.

The site had fallen into disrepair since it was vacated in 12 years before, with previous plans to redevelop it stalling.

At the 2020 planning meeting, an application from local businessman Andrew Rees, on behalf of a local consortium appointed as the preferred develop for the site by the council in 2018, was unanimously approved.

The proposal included the conversion and redevelopment for two retail units, one to be for food and drink, and a library, along with eight three-bedroom houses and three one-bedroom apartments above the library and one of the retail units.

The application to remove the affordable housing element will be discussed at the April 25 meeting of Pembrokeshire County council’s planning committee.

Following the request to remove the affordable housing element, the authority commissioned the District Valuer’s Office (DVO) for an independent opinion on the viability of the development, with a report completed in Janauary.

Its report says the residual land value of the site, which it lists at -£202,759 is substantially below the benchmark land value, listed at £248,001, that would be expected to make the scheme become viable.

“Therefore, considering this substantial negative value, the DVO conclusion is that the development viability of the scheme does not currently support any affordable housing,” the report states.

“It is also noted that as part of the planning permission, a library must be constructed and let at a peppercorn rent with no cost bearing on the council.”

The planning report for members states the council “… is keen to ensure that the requirements of a planning condition requiring affordable housing do not unreasonably stifle or prevent development.

“Evidence has been presented that clearly indicates that the development, that includes commercial space that would be of benefit to the town, a new library and much-needed housing provision, could not proceed if the required affordable housing provision were to be pursued.”

To date, one objection from a local resident based on the unacceptable loss of affordable housing.

The removal of the affordable housing condition is recommended for approval.