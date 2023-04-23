Last month crews from Haverfordwest, Milford Haven and Morriston responded to an incident in Steynton, Milford Haven, following an alert from an automated fire alarm system.

The fire broke out in the communal laundry room of the housing complex, and while crews were en route to the property, two sprinkler heads actuated, which assisted in containing the fire until the crews’ arrival.

On arrival, crews proceeded to extinguish the fire using breathing apparatus sets, safety jets, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera, natural ventilation helped clear smoke.

The sprinkler system meant that the fire was contained to the room of origin, and although total of 67 residents were evacuated from the housing complex, there were no injuries reported.

Head of Fire Safety at Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Siôn Slaymaker, said: “The incident at this retirement complex in Milford Haven demonstrates the value of automated fire sprinkler systems.

"These systems suppress or extinguish fires in the early stages of fire, which improves occupant safety, allows additional time for fire crews to assess the incidents they attend and reduces the risk to firefighters.”

Slaymaker added that the outcome of this incident was very different to a major fire that broke out in the early hours of the morning in a residential care home in Hertfordshire, which was occupied by 35 residents.

Sprinklers were not fitted and the fire resulted in extensive damage to the property, with three residents requiring hospital treatment for burns and smoke inhalation, with two residents sadly dying as a result of the fire.

"Since January 2016, all new and converted houses and flats in Wales must have fire sprinkler systems installed, under the Welsh Government’s Domestic Fire Safety (Wales) Measure 2011," said Mr Slaymaker.

"This regulation only applies to domestic or residential buildings, and not buildings used for commercial purposes."