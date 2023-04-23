With an entry of over a hundred riders the action kicked off with practise at 09.30 whilst the first of the three leg races kicked into gear at 10.30.

The event started with overcast skies and a damp track which probably did a some good by the time the afternoon's racing went ahead there was dust beginning to show up in places on the track as the sun shone down on the West Wales circuit.

The opening and main race of the afternoon was the Bill Gwynne Memorial Race which saw a great line-up on the start line. As the racing drew to a close by 4pm it was another success story for the Teifiside Motor Club, who put on another classic meeting.

Rhys Evans from NC Emlyn was in blistering form in the modern class on his 350 KTM (Image: Gary Jones)

A new jump on the circuit proved popular with the riders (Image: Gary Jones)

The spectators loved the quad racing at Crugmore farm (Image: Gary Jones)

Dylan Davies from N C Emlyn aboard a 250 Suzuki in his final race of the day in the Evo Class (Image: Gary Jones)