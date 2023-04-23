The Teifiside Classic Scramble kicked off the season of the 2023 Welsh Classic Scrambles Championship with their opening meeting of the season at the popular Crugmore Farm track just north of Cardigan.
With an entry of over a hundred riders the action kicked off with practise at 09.30 whilst the first of the three leg races kicked into gear at 10.30.
The event started with overcast skies and a damp track which probably did a some good by the time the afternoon's racing went ahead there was dust beginning to show up in places on the track as the sun shone down on the West Wales circuit.
The opening and main race of the afternoon was the Bill Gwynne Memorial Race which saw a great line-up on the start line. As the racing drew to a close by 4pm it was another success story for the Teifiside Motor Club, who put on another classic meeting.
