Kristy Hopkins has described playing in the tournament and lifting the trophy as a "once in a lifetime experience that I will cherish forever."

It was the first time Wales women had reached the final, and they saw off England 32-0, whilst the men successfully defended their title against Australia in a 20-5 victory sealing a third successive title.

Wales women had already beaten England in the pool stage, 19-0, with a convincing 36-0 win over Australia and a walkover against Barbarians making it a clean sweep - without conceding a single point.

Wales men beat Argentina 25-5 in the quarter-finals before seeing off last time's finalists, England, 14-5 in the semis.

The tournament was the third Deaf Rugby World Cup and Wales men had won both previous competitions.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to play in the Rugby World Cup Deaf 7’s out in Argentina," said Kristy.

"With family, work and other social commitments, training has been extremely demanding - with way too many 5am starts.

"But it has all paid off as both the men’s and women’s teams have come home as World Champions. It was a once in a lifetime experience that I will cherish forever.

"As a family, we have faced many challenging situations, all caused by being deaf.

"My hope is that we as a team have inspired the next generation of deaf children to help them realise that they can achieve anything their hearing peers can, and that there are no barriers when it comes to deafness in sport."

Wales celebrate winning the World Deaf Rugby Sevens World Cup in Argentina (Image: Kristy Hopkins)

Born and raised in Cardigan, Kristy is the eldest daughter of Mike and Ray Hopkins, formerly of Pendre Cafe.

A fluent Welsh speaker, she now resides in Cardiff with her family; her partner Elin and their children Macsen, 16, and Ffion-Haf, 13.

Kristy, who works full-time as a specialist teacher of deaf children and young people, is currently working towards her British Sign Language level three qualification.

Born hard of hearing, Kristy herself knows the barriers faced by people who are deaf, especially through sport. Her daughter was born profoundly deaf.

Kristy has developed a social media platform called Hands2Hear, which she hopes will raise awareness of deafness.

“Deafness is an invisible disability, so it can be difficult with comments such as ‘you don’t look deaf’ or ‘you don’t sound deaf’ - but deafness has a huge spectrum," she said.

"What people don’t understand is that there are different levels of deafness, ranging from mild to profound.

"There is a big misconception that deaf people only use sign language in order to communicate.

"Communication methods and preferences vary from person to person - some use only sign language, others prefer to use speech and some deaf people use both sign and spoken language. There is no one size fits all."

Anyone interested in partaking in deaf rugby can contact: info@walesdeafrugby.co.uk