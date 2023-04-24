A determined Wanderers had led 11-5 at the interval, with a try from winger Tobi Wood, and two penalties, while the visitors had an unconverted try from winger Ned Bennett .

The Preseli men came through for the win in the second half with hooker Carwyn Rees going over, and full back Adam Phillips held his nerve to slot the all-important conversion.

Crymych had notched an excellent bonus point win in midweek with tries by Cai Ifans, Tomos Phillips, Ned Bennett and a penalty try, with Adam Phillips adding the extras.

Newcastle Emyn lost ground on the league leaders in midweek with a thrilling 29-32 defeat to Llangennech, who climbed above them into second position in the league table.

Two tries from Daf Rotie were successfully converted by Shaun Leonard, who also slotted five penalties, but Emlyn slipped to their third league defeat of the season.

Emlyn bounced back with a 46-22 win at Penclawdd at the weekend, with tries by Dean James, with a brace, and Aled Sion, with Leonard slotting three conversion and two penalties.

Llangennech, however, consolidated second place in the table with a 38-14 win over Felinfoel, and Gorseinon are up to fourth after their 34-27 win away at Yr Hendy.

Whitland lost 20-39 at home to Aberystwyth, despite tries from Rhys Nicholas, Jonathan Thomas and Scott Martin, alongside a conversion and a penalty by Geraint Jones.

Aber responded with scores from Lee Evans, Jack Jones, Bryn Sheppard, Aaron Hemmings, Ian Ellis and Guto Jones, three of them converted by outside half Steff Rees.

Pembroke were beaten 19-67 at home to Gowerton, despite tries from Johnny Palmer, Dom Colman and Dan James and two conversions added by Luke Alderwick.

Division One West Results: 22 April: Llanelli Wanderers 11 Crymych 12; Llangennech 38 Felinfoel 14; Pembroke 19 Gowerton 67; Penclawdd 22 Newcastle Emlyn 46; Whitland 20 Aberystwyth 39; Yr Hendy 24 Gorseinon 37. 19 April: Newcastle Emlyn 29 Llangennech 32; Whitland 15 Gorseinon 28; Crymych 24 Aberystwyth 15.

Division One West Fixtures: 29 April: Aberystwyth v Llanelli Wanderers; Crymych v Penclawdd; Felinfoel v Yr Hendy; Gorseinon v Whitland; Llangennech v Gowerton; Newcastle Emlyn v Pembroke.