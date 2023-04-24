Pembrokeshire County Council applied for an injunction to remove the structure from land at Cwm Farm in Llawhaden.

The landowners, Ryan and Declan Cole, had built the 96x29 metre cattle shed without planning permission.

The brothers had sought retrospective planning permission for a large agricultural building, hardstanding and access track which was refused by the council’s planning committee in September last year.

They had previously made two unsuccessful planning applications relating to the same developments in 2019 and 2020.

The council’s planning department issued an enforcement notice on February 12, 2021, requiring the brothers to remove the structures within four months.

This was extended to nine months by the Planning Inspectorate. However, the brothers did not remove the buildings.

Ryan, 24, and Declan, 23, both of Clifton Villa, Clynderwen, were each fined £1,000 at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 9 for failing to comply with the enforcement notice.

Following that court appearance, Cllr Jon Harvey, Pembrokeshire council's cabinet member responsible for planning and housing delivery, said: “I’m pleased to see the fines imposed by the court and this case shows that anyone who ignores the legal planning process and fails to comply with enforcement notices will undoubtedly face the consequences.

“I commend the planning department for their diligence in this matter and would urge anyone considering undertaking a development to please speak with our planning team before undertaking any works.

“Officers will be happy to help provide confirmation as to whether planning permission will be required and what information needs to be submitted as part of a planning application.”

The council’s application to tear down the structure was due to be heard at the Business and Property Courts for Wales in Cardiff last week – on Wednesday, April 19.

The case was adjourned and will now be heard on Thursday, May 18.