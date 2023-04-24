The hugely popular horse show, which includes and the running of the stallions down the main street of the town and a parade of horses through the centre of Cardigan, will take place this Saturday, April 29.

The show field at the school will be open on Saturday morning with judging taking place from 11.30am onwards.

Then at 2pm the main parade will take place, showcasing all the animals that have entered the show.

Show president, Arwyn Bullman from Tregaron, who has exhibited in Barley Saturday every year since the 1970s, will lead the parade in a horse drawn carriage. He will be followed by the supreme champion and the other stallions.

A parade of vintage vehicles will follow the horse parade.

The supreme champions in all classes will be presented with their trophies on the steps of the guildhall.

After this, hundreds of spectators lining the street will witness the dramatic spectacle of the stallions running up the main street.

The road closures in Cardigan town centre will be effective from 1.30pm until 4pm.

Last year saw bumper crowds attend Barley Saturday when it returned after a two year Covid-enforced absence.

“It is a great social occasion and the biggest day of the year in Cardigan,” said Barley Saturday secretary, Tudor Harries.

“Hopefully the businesses will be busy and we will have another successful day.”