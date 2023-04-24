The fire broke out around 7.18am on Saturday, April 22 on Dew Street, Haverfordwest. It took place at a single-storey commercial car engineering garage.

Crews from Haverfordwest, Milford Haven, Narberth, Fishguard, Tenby, Carmarthen and Ammanford attended and Dyfed-Powys Police were in attendance.

Councillor Jonathan Twigg heard the explosion and said that debris was strewn across close to the Taj Mahal and there was a stench of burning rubber in the air.

The thick black smoke filled the air and according to Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, 24 residents were evacuated from their homes ‘for a short time.’

Those residents, according to Councillor Tim Evans, were given shelter at Haverfordwest Leisure Centre.

Cllr Evans also said that no-one was hurt in the blaze and praised the fire service for their quick response. "By the time they arrived and got set up, it was well alight, but they got it under control well within the hour," he said.

"It was a big fire within a garage facility with cars and petrol and welding equipment, it could have been a lot worse.

"All the houses that backed onto it have been evacuated, but hopefully were able to get back into their homes later in the day. Everybody is fine at the garage, nobody is hurt."

A spokesman for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews responded to a fire involving an entire single-storey commercial car engineering garage measuring approximately 40mx30m.

“Crews utilised three ground monitors, two main jets, a turntable ladder for a water tower, RTC equipment and small gear to cut into a roller shuttered door for access and a drone for aerial thermal imaging.

“A mixture of gas cylinders inside the garage were cooled and thermal scanned.

“A total of 24 residents were evacuated for a short time before being advised to return to their properties. Dyfed-Powys Police were also in attendance."

Fire crews were able to leave the scene at 11.13am.