The crew member was on board a 20-metre sailing vessel which was on passage from Falmouth.

The vessel was near Barafundle when the man suffered a suspected broken foot and the Tenby all-weather lifeboat, the Haydn Miller, responded to his skipper's call for assistance.

The lifeboat was launched shortly after 9.30am and the volunteer crew made best speed to Barafundle, some nine miles west of Tenby and assessed the injured crew member.

It was decided to return him to Tenby so that he could get further medical care should it be needed.

The lifeboat arrived back at the station at 10.30am, from where the man made his own way to hospital for further treatment.