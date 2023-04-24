More than £700 was raised for two good causes in Pembrokeshire by the recent Penfro Modellers Club annual Model Show.
The money raised at the successful event has been divided between the Paul Sartori Foundation and the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, which hosted the successful event.
At the club's April meeting a cheque for £360, representing half of the proceeds, was presented to the Paul Sartori Foundation.
It was received by the charity's community fundraiser, Toni Dorkings.
The other half of the proceeds will be presented for the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre at a later date.
Penfro Modellers meets at 7pm on the third Wednesday of each month at the Heritage Centre, where several members volunteer.
For more information, contact Peter Mitchell on 01646 689783/ pete.mitchell60@yahoo.com
