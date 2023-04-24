A monthly repair café is offering to take on all these items and more to mend and save them from landfill.

St Dogmaels repair café takes place once a month and offers repair services, coffee and cake all for free or a donation.

You can bring clothes, bikes, electrical items, toys, house hold or garden items that need repairing to the Memorial Hall, Maeshyfrydyr, St Dogmaels SA43 3ES.

If they are not under warranty or too far gone for repair, then there may be a volunteer who can help restore your item, saving it from landfill and saving you the cost of replacement.

Linked with Warm Wales this a friendly and inclusive event manned by volunteers with a wide range of expertise.

The café leaves customers satisfied with the repairs and impressed at the hospitality and atmosphere.

"Our food dehydrator stopped working and it had been discontinued. I took it down on the off-chance it was something simple and they worked their magic on it and it's still going strong,” said satisfied customer Matthew.

And the volunteers enjoy it too.

“The repair café is a nice environment. You get to know and learn from each other,” said one of the café’s electrical repair volunteers.

“It’s a good feeling when you can hand back an electrical item to someone once it’s repaired.”

The next St Dogmaels Repair Café is Saturday, April 29 from 10 am to 1pm. The repair café is usually held on the last Saturday of the month but please check the Facebook page for future dates.

If you fancy serving tea and cake or can lend a hand to fix things then email stdogmaelsrepaircafe@gmail.com for more information.

You can also visit the Facebook group 'St Dogmaels Repair Café.