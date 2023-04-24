Dylan Tayler, 19 of Penbanc, Fishguard admitted making 84 of the most serious Category A images as well as 832 Category C images and 107 Category B images.

He entered a guilty plea at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court last Tuesday, April 18.

All the offences took place between February 2 and June 12 last year.

Magistrates committed the case to Swansea Crown Court where Tayler will be sentenced next month. They ordered that a pre-sentence report be prepared by the probation service before then.

He was released on conditional bail until sentencing.

Until he is sentenced Tayler must not have any unsupervised contact with children under the age of 18 and must not sleep overnight at any premises where a child under the age of 18 years resides.

He must also register at Haverfordwest Police Station.