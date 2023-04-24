The Welsh language school was inspected in February and Inspectors found that the school is “a caring, inclusive Welsh community in which pupils are given valuable opportunities to develop.”

The report found:

• The headteacher and senior management team are passionate and uphold the highest standards for staff and pupils.

• Leaders work hard in building continuous progression which allows Ysgol Caer Elen to operate as a successful all-age school.

• Pupils are very well behaved. They are polite and treat each other and adults courteously and with respect. They show enjoyment in school life and satisfaction with their learning.

• Most pupils have a strong awareness of the importance of living a healthy life, both physically and mentally. They engage willingly in opportunities to keep fit and learn about their health and well-being.

• Pupils’ attitudes towards their education and the Welsh language are very good.

• Provision to support pupils with additional learning needs is very comprehensive.

• There is a clear vision to create a school that is a ‘learning organisation’.

• All staff and pupils embrace the school’s motto, ‘Daw derwen fawr o fesen fach’ (a large oak comes from a small acorn) and take ownership of their roles and responsibilities.

The report highlighted that pupils have an active voice in school life.

It said: “An excellent feature of the school’s work is a range of valuable opportunities that are available for pupils to develop their literacy, numeracy and digital skills across relevant areas of the curriculum.

“As a result, many pupils make strong progress and attain high standards in their skills, particularly their reading and digital skills.”

The school was found to celebrate Welshness and promotes every opportunity to develop pupils as confident bilingual learners.

Further highlighted in the report:

• Across the school, there is an excellent working relationship between staff and pupils. The staff have succeeded in creating an inclusive, homely and respectful ethos in all classes.

• Strong leadership has contributed to ensuring high standards of well-being, pupils’ sound progress, and effective teaching.

Recommendations to expand the range of courses in Key Stage 4 and strengthen provision for personal and social education in Key Stage 4 will now be progressed.

Headteacher Dafydd Hughes welcomed the report. He said: “Since opening its doors in 2018 Ysgol Caer Elen has developed into a thriving 3-16 Welsh medium school.

“The Estyn report confirms that the school is providing pupils with the educational, cultural and wellbeing support that is essential in order for them to fulfil their potential and to meet their aspirations.

“Effective collaboration between governors, staff, the local authority, parents/carers and pupils is at the heart of everything that we strive to achieve.

“I would like to thank every member of the Ysgol Caer Elen community for making such an important contribution towards the development of the school.

“It is a privilege to be able to lead this team and to ensure that our wonderful pupils are able to grow from small acorns into strong oaks.” Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member for education and Welsh language, Cllr Guy Woodham, added: “I pass on my congratulations on a fantastic Estyn inspection to everyone at Ysgol Caer Elen.

“Results like this do not happen by accident, they are the result of everyone working hard, pulling together and striving for continued excellence.”