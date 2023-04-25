Dominic Dewick, 44, of Harrier Road, Haverfordwest, stood charged with three counts of gross indecency with a child and three counts of indecent assault on a woman when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court last week.

The indecent assault charges all relate to a period between 2002 and September 2003.

One of the gross indecency with a girl under 14 years charges relate to a period between 1993 and 1995, another between 1993 and 2003, while the third charge relates to a period between 2000 and 2002.

Magistrates sent the case to Swansea Crown Court for trial.

A plea and trail preparation hearing is due to take place today.

Dewick was released on unconditional bail until that time.