A Pembrokeshire man is due appear at Swansea Crown Court charged with indecent assault on a woman and gross indecency with a child.
Dominic Dewick, 44, of Harrier Road, Haverfordwest, stood charged with three counts of gross indecency with a child and three counts of indecent assault on a woman when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court last week.
The indecent assault charges all relate to a period between 2002 and September 2003.
One of the gross indecency with a girl under 14 years charges relate to a period between 1993 and 1995, another between 1993 and 2003, while the third charge relates to a period between 2000 and 2002.
Magistrates sent the case to Swansea Crown Court for trial.
A plea and trail preparation hearing is due to take place today.
Dewick was released on unconditional bail until that time.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article