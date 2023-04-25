Huw Edwin Morgan Thomas, 53, of Whitland, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 17.

He was caught on November 13 doing 81mph in a Volvo Xc90 on the A483 near bridge over Afon Bran, Llandovery, where the limit is 60mph.

He was fined £666, given four points on his licence and ordered to pay £266 surcharge and £90 costs.

Sheldon Paul Salter, 49, of St Davids Road, Letterston, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 19.

He was caught on October 23 doing 80mph in a Vauxhall Zafira on the A40 adjacent to Nantyci Showground where the limit is 70mph.

He was fined £76, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £30 surcharge and £90 costs.

Nathan Barker, 32, of St Lawrence Avenue, Hakin, Milford Haven, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 6.

He was caught on October 29 doing 36mph in a Ford S-Max on the A476 Gorslas, where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £66, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge.

Chloe Louise Price, 20, of Bro Dawel, Solva, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 11.

She was caught on November 17 doing 50mph in an Audi A1 on the A487 Newgale where the limit is 30mph.

She was fined £80, given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £32 surcharge and £90 costs.

James William Gwyn Dewhurst, 36, of Gerald Road, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 17.

He was caught on October 27 doing 35mph in a Seat Ibiza on the C3007 Houghton where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £80, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £32 surcharge and £90 costs.

Karl Jones, 41, of Harbour Village, Goodwick, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 19.

He was caught on November 27 doing 67mph in a Toyota Yaris on the A40, Narberth Road, Haverfordwest where the limit is 40mph.

He was fined £303, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £121 surcharge and £90 costs.

Eva Serene Macdonald, 20, of Fernleigh Crescent, Wadebridge, Cornwall, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 14.

She was caught on November 3 doing 39mph in a Volkswagen Polo on the B4329 Crundale, Haverfordwest, where the limit is 30mph.

She was fined £40, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £16 surcharge and £44 costs.