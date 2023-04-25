Tenby’s all-weather lifeboat, on its second call-out of the day; Angle all-weather lifeboat, Coastguard Rescue Helicopter R924 from Newquay in Cornwall, an MOD Range safety vessel and a survey ship that was in the area were all deployed to the scene.

The trawler, 20 miles south-west of Tenby, reported that it was taking on water.

Angle lifeboat launched at 4.13pm, with Tenby launching at 4.20pm, and when they reached the stricken vessel, her crew were getting their life raft ready to abandon ship.

Angle and Tenby all-weather lifeboats made best speed to the trawler, which was 20 miles south-west of Tenby. (Image: Angle Lifeboat RNLI)

An Angle RNLI spokesman said: “Angle lifeboat arrived on scene shortly after the range safety vessel, and immediately set about transferring two crew members and a salvage pump onboard the fishing vessel.

"The crew and pump were transferred and the crew received an update from the skipper.

"The vessel's crew had managed to identify and isolate the issue, and were able to handle the water ingress with their own pumps.

"With this, the lifeboats crew and pump stood by until the vessel's skipper confirmed that he was happy and content to make for the Devon coast under his own power.

"Content that no further assistance was required, all assets were stood down to return to their stations. The lifeboat was back on station and readied for service once again at 6:38pm."

The trawler sent out the Mayday call after it began taking on water. (Image: Tenby Lifeboats RNLI)

A statement from Tenby Lifeboat RNLI said: "As the crew of the casualty vessel preparing to deploy a liferaft, the volunteer crew of the Haydn Miller crew made best speed to the position, along with Angle Lifeboat RNLI, Coastguard rescue helicopter R924 from Newquay in Cornwall, an MOD Range safety vessel and a survey ship that happened to be in the area.

"With Angle lifeboat first on scene, they transferred two crew members, along with their salvage pump aboard the vessel to assist the crew in attempting to pump out the water.

"Shortly afterwards, the crew reported that the boat's own pumps were managing to lower the water levels, after the source of the leak had been located and repaired, so the rescue helicopter was stood down, along with the survey vessel.

"Both Tenby and Angle lifeboats then stood-by until the skipper of the casualty vessel was happy that he could make his own way back to Ilfracombe.

"Once they were happy that the vessel was no longer in danger and could make it’s own was back to harbour, Angle lifeboat retrieved their crew and pump and then both lifeboats returned to their respective stations, with Tenby arriving back on station at 6.35pm."