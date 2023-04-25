From a three-day extravaganza in Pembroke Castle to a Big Lunch in Pembroke Dock and a Coronation Party in Wolfscastle, there's sure to be a celebratory venue near you if you'd like to join in the fun.

While celebrations in community spaces such as playing fields don't need to apply for road closures, street party organisers have been asked to notofy Pembrokeshire County Council so that their events can take place in traffic-free safety.

Here are the closures which the authority has authorised over the Coronation weekend:

Coombs Drive, Milford Haven – Parking bays opposite 10-20 Coombs Drive

Saturday 06/05/2023

12:00-20:00hrs

Harbour Close, Neyland – Its whole length

Saturday 06/05/2023

10:00-18:30hrs

South Road, Pembroke – from West Street to Merchants Park

Saturday 06/05/2023

14:00-20:00hrs

Glanymor Rd, Goodwick - from its junction with Goodwick Hill to its junction with Back Lane

Sunday 07/05/2023

12:00-22:00hrs

Cross Square, St Davids – The section of carriageway fronting the Old Cross Hotel

Sunday 07/05/2023

10:00-22:00hrs

Amphion Court, Pembroke Dock – cul-de-sac in front of no. 21-25 Amphion Court

Sunday 07/05/2023

10:00- 22:00hrs

Lampeter Velfrey village road - from junction by Lower End Town Farm to Lampeter House

Sunday 07/05/2023

12:00-14:30hrs

Addison Road, Haverfordwest – turning area at end of road between no. 14 and 14a.

Sunday 07/05/2023

11:00-18:00hrs

Wellington Road, Hakin - from its junction with Nelson Avenue to its junction with Hayston Avenue

Sunday 07/05/2023

11:00-22:00hrs

Little Newcastle - between St Peters Church and Havelock Villa

Sunday 07/05/2023

Monday 08/05/2023

11:00-22:00hrs

11:00-22:00hrs

Riga Avenue, Neyland – From its junction with Riverside Avenue to its junction with College Park

Saturday 06/05/2023

09:30-19:00hrs

Hawthorn Rise, Haverfordwest – from its junction with Trafalgar Road to the entrance of BT depot building

Sunday 07/05/2023

16:00-20:00hrs

Old Quay, Haverfordwest (Bristol Trader car park) – from its junction with Quay Street to the slipway at end of carriageway

Sunday 07/05/2023

12:00–20:00hrs