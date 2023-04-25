KYLE Bevan will serve a minimum of 28 years in prison as he was jailed for life for murdering two-year-old Lola James.
Lola suffered “catastrophic” brain injuries in the early hours of July 17, 2020, and died in hospital four days later.
Bevan, 31, of Aberystwyth, denied that he caused Lola's ultimately fatal injuries, insisting that the family dog knocked her down the stairs.
However, after an almost month-long trial, he was found guilty of murder.
Lola's mum, Sinead James, was found guilty of allowing or causing her daughter's death.
She was sentenced to six years.
More to follow.
