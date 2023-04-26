At a recent meeting of Tenby Town Council, members unanimously agreed to a proposal from the mayor, Cllr. Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, that an extraordinary meeting be convened to award the Honorary Freedom of the Town to Mrs Sue Lane and Cllr Trevor Hallett.

The granting of the Freedom of the Town is a symbolic presentation, which represents the highest honour a town can bestow on an individual.

The Freedom of the Town is a significant honour, demonstrating trust, loyalty, and a sense of community between a town and an individual. It is very rarely awarded and is only done so after exceptional service to the yown.

The Council will hold a special meeting on May 10 at which the proposal will be formally made to the council. Following presentations and speeches, there will be a civic reception in honour of the contribution that Sue and Trevor have made to the town.

Both were first elected to Tenby Town Council in 1987 and both have served as mayor multiple times, with Sue holding the office nine time and Trevor four.

Sue Lane, who stelpped down from the council earlier this year, is being recognised for her long service on the authority and her contribution to so many aspects of town life.

This includes her outstanding work with Tenby in Bloom and Tenby branch of the Royal British Legion and her work as an ambassador for the town through Wales in Bloom, Britain in Bloom, and International in Bloom.

Trevor Hallett,, who is the senior member of the town council, is also honoured for this contribution to the town and its people.

He is recognised for his outstanding work on the natural history and the environment of the area, including serving as area tree warden for many years.

His work with the Civic Society and Tenby Museum is also recognised along with his international work, alongside the late Peter Osborne, with the Walled Towns Friendship Circle.

The origins of Freemen of the Town dates to Victorian times and has always been an extremely rare honour.

Tenby Town Council lost the ability to make this award with the loss of its Borough status in 1974.

However, this historic right was restored in 2010. The last time the Freedom of the Town was awarded was in 1970, when the honour was bestowed on HMS Tenby. The last person to be awarded the freedom of the borough was Wilfred Harrison MBE in 1969.