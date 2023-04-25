Gwyl Fel 'Na Mai will take place on May 6 in in the hills near the Frenni Fawr, Crymych.

The first festival happened last year and drew an audience of more than 1,000 people The event was buzzing with live Welsh music as the area welcomed people of all ages from all over Wales to the first Welsh music festival in the area.

The festival has a community feel, with the first half giving a platform to some great vocal and instrumental talent, and the rest to top national, recording, TV and radio artists.

There will be two stages again this year, Y Frenni Fawr Stage and Foel Drigarn Stage.

This year the top band in Wales Candelas is headlining the festival. Another headliner is the award-winning Bwncath - back by popular demand.

The featival also features Lowri Evans; the Newport Pembs based artist, now internationally known, and more in demand than ever.

In the iconic singer slot there is the locally born and bred Tecwyn Ifan - with so many albums and memorable songs to his name, and winner of many music awards.

The line-up also includes Mattoidsz, Y Cledrau, Catsgam, Ysgol Bro Preseli, Bois Y Frenni, Elen a Cerys Hunt. Band Dros Dro and a Folk Music session. The compere for this year is Iwan John.

One of the original aims of the Festival was to give an opportunity to local talents to perform and these will include Band Dros Dro who won the Richard and Wyn Jones new band competition earlier in the year.

There is a Welsh learners’ tent, a children’s marquee, a tent and camper van site for the first time and of course various food and drink stalls. Full details on our website felnamai.co.uk.

The activities at the Frenni Transport site in Parc Gwynfryn, Crymych will start in the afternoon and continue until the evening, with the aim of delivering quality entertainment in a community and friendly festival that the whole family can enjoy with activities for children of all ages and plenty of parking.

Tickets and more details are available on line at www.felnamai.co.uk or at Awen Teifi in Cardigan and Siop Sian in Crymych.