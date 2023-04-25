Lola suffered “catastrophic” brain injuries in the early hours of July 17, 2020, and died in hospital four days later.

Kyle Bevan, 31, of Aberystwyth, is being sentenced for murdering Lola today (April 25), while Sinead James, 30, of Neyland, is being sentenced for allowing the death of her child.

Ahead of the pair being sentenced, the Swansea Crown Court heard a statement on behalf of Daniel Thomas, Lola’s father. It was read to the court by junior prosecution barrister Carina Hughes.

“Lola was as bright as the golden sun,” he said. “She was beautiful, charming and cheeky. Her laugh would fill the room with pure joy.

“As a parent all I could hope for was for her to continue to grow with happiness and health and with the courage in her heart to know she could be anything, and do anything she wanted. This will never be now.

“I will never get to meet my daughter as a teenager or as a woman.

“I miss Lola every single day and my heart hurts every single day.

“I am grateful Kyle and Sinead have been recognised for Lola’s cruel defenceless murder. But it does not bring me any joy. It will never come close to being enough.

“Lola didn’t just die, wasn’t just taken from me in the worst way ever possible, she was brutally attacked – her tiny body was savaged in the evilest way.

“She didn’t stand a chance.

“Lola’s little life was filled with filth and chaos at the hands of her mother who couldn’t even provide her with basic safety in her own home.

“The guilt I feel lives inside me and will never leave me.

“The memory of Lola lying in a hospital bed fighting to stay alive will stay with me.”

Lola James (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)Lola’s grandmother, Nicola James, also read out a statement at Swansea Crown Court.

“There isn’t a single moment of any day that I don’t think about Lola,” she said. “I don’t think I’ll ever come to terms with what has happened.

“I constantly blame myself for what happened. Why didn’t I see something?

“Lola was nearly three when she was killed. She had her whole life ahead of her.

“Her clothes still hang in the wardrobe and her toys are still here. But she’s not.

“Lola was my cheeky monkey.”

She added that Lola was at her happiest playing outside in her wellies “caked in mud”.

Ms James said that she sits outside at night and talks to Lola’s star, telling her everything that is happening, how her sisters are, and saying good night.

Addressing Bevan directly in the dock, Ms James said: “You didn’t just take Lola from our family. You took away the happy childhood her sisters should have had.

“Kyle you took the young innocent life of my granddaughter.

“At the same time, you have taken so much more than you can imagine.

“You killed my Lola and you have broken her family. I hope that now you can understand what you have done.”