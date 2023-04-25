Câr y Môr, of St Davids, is the first regenerative ocean farm in Wales. It is a seafood processing business and community benefit society.

The aim of Câr y Môr is to improve the coastal environment through regenerative ocean farming and improve the local community’s wellbeing with job creation, supplying fresh local seafood and environmental restoration.

The business was founded as a community benefit society on August 1, 2019, and over the past three years has grown significantly, leading to First Minister Mark Drakeford handing Câr y Môr the 2023 St David Award in the Business category.

Membership has grown to more than 250 members and what started as two small trial sites is now a three-hectare seaweed and shellfish farm which opened in June, employing 12 people.

Various species of seaweed, mussels, native oysters and scallops are grown at the farm, which allows the business to promote healthy food choices for locals.

There is also a plan to develop a seaweed refinery in St Davids to create organic bio stimulants and a pulp used in biodegradable ‘plastics’, to help link the long-established Welsh agriculture sector with the emerging Welsh aquaculture sector.

Câr y Môr also engages in local community engagement and education, giving presentations at local schools and for groups interested in ocean farming.

More about Câr y Môr can be found at https://www.carymor.wales/

The St David Awards are Wales’ national awards which recognise people who have done extraordinary things.

This year’s awards celebrated people who have been nominated by the public in nine different categories, including bravery, business and community spirit.

Mr Drakeford said: “I would like to thank everyone who took the time to nominate someone for an award and congratulate all those who have been shortlisted for the 10th annual St David Awards.

“I am proud to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the awards and this year’s incredible finalists, some who have shown extraordinary acts of bravery and determination. We are very fortunate they call Wales home.”

The winners were announced at a ceremony at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff on 20 April.