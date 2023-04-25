Reece Cookson, 31, of Colley Court, Monkton, Pembroke, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday, April 25, via video link from HMP Swansea, where he is currently in custody.

He faced five charges including a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, which he pleaded guilty to.

He denied the remaining four charges. He pleaded not guilty to a charge of theft relating to taking a bank card, and a charge of fraud by misrepresentation when he used the bank card to make two cash withdrawals totalling £500.

He also pleaded not guilty to a charge of suffocation and a charge of threatening with a bladed article in a private property, which related to two knives.

All five charges related to offences alleged to have been committed against the same victim on March 21, 2023.

His Honour Judge P H Thomas adjourned the case to allow for talks to continue between the defence and prosecution in relation to the charges as the prosecution stated the pleas were not acceptable.

Cookson has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday, May 2.