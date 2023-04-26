Lisa Sture, 32, of Long Mains, Pembroke, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday, April 25, where she entered pleas for five charges.

She admitted two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, with both relating to police officers and a charge of criminal damage for damaging a vehicle belonging to Dyfed-Powys Police.

She denied a charge of wounding with intent and a charge of unlawful wounding.

All five charges relate to March 21, with the wounding charges relating to an incident with a male.

Jim Thomas, prosecuting, told the court that there has been no victim impact statement provided and that there would need to be contact with the alleged victim in relation to the charges of wounding with intent and unlawful wounding or if they were to proceed with a phone call as evidence.

His Honour Judge P H Thomas adjourned the case and remanded Sture into custody. She is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on May 3.