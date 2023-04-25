Eluned Morgan, MS for Mid and West Wales and minister for health and social services, visited the A40 Llanddewi Velfrey to Redstone Cross Improvements Scheme on April 25.

The work – which is being carried out by engineering firm Alun Griffiths Ltd on behalf of the Welsh Government – is expected to be completed in the autumn and is going to upgrade the existing road to improve safety and incorporate new cycling and walking routes.

Ms Morgan said: “The company has taken 11 new local employees, including three local trainees, who I had the pleasure of meeting this morning at the project office.

“I also heard more about the company’s partnership with local schools, colleges, and universities, where they provide young people with a better understanding of the construction industry and the wide variety of careers available to them.”

The 6.2km of road will include a new roundabout to the east of Llanddewi Velfrey and a new junction to the west.

It will allow easier access to key employment, community and tourism destinations, said Ms Morgan, who also said the community has been plagued ‘for years by heavy traffic.’

The destinations she said it will improve access to includes the Haven Enterprise Zone and the ports at Fishguard, Milford Haven and Pembroke Dock.