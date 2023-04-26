As the weather is expected to turn for the better, many people tend to visit beaches and go for a dip in the sea and some even head for a dip in rivers and canals.

But there are dangers that come with being in the water and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has joined fire services across the UK to ask people to stay safe around the water.

The call comes as part of the National Fire Chiefs Council’s ‘Be Water Aware’ campaign (April 24-30).

In 2021, there were 277 drowning deaths in the UK in inland and coastal locations, with 40 per cent of those who lost their lives having no intention of entering the water according to the WAID 2021 Annual Fatal Incident Report.

Many of those who died entered the water due to slips, trips or falls.

Others underestimate the risk of jumping into water where there are unseen hazards and the effects of cold water, even on a warm day, which can lead to cold water shock which makes it difficult to control breathing, cause panic and make it difficult to swim, and can affect even the strongest swimmers.

Richard Felton, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s head of community safety, said: “As we enter Be Water Aware campaign week, I would like to bring focus on the issue of accidents drownings.

"It is shocking to hear that there were 277 accidental drownings in the UK in 2021 and 40 per cent of those who drowned had no intention of entering the water.

“If you see someone struggling in the water, remember this lifesaving advice: call 999, tell them to float on their back and throw something to them to float.”

Anyone who finds themselves in difficulty in the water should not panic and should lean back in the water, spreading arms and legs to stay afloat.

They should also make sure to control breathing and call out for help or swim to safety when the effects of cold-water shock have passed.

If someone is in trouble in water, call 999 and ask for the fire service if inland, or if on the coast, ask for the coastguard.