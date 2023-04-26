George Richard Morgan, 79, of Rowlands Way, Pembroke admitted running a red light at Cardiff Magistrates Court on April 5.

He admitted that on February 5, he was driving a Vauxhall Mokka Active on Victoria Road at the junction with Afan Way, Port Talbot, when he failed to stop at a red light.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £192 fine, £76.80 surcharge and £90 costs.

Stacey Etherington, 39, of Hayguard Lane, Haverfordwest, admitted driving with a dodgy tyre at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 11.

She admitted that on November 9 she drove a Citroen C3 on the A4076 Johnston when the ply or cord was exposed on the pneumatic tyre of the front offside wheel.

She was given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £279 fine, £111 surcharge and £90 costs.

Stephen Williams, 48, of Halls Nook, Rosemarket, was found guilty of two driving offences by Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 17.

He was found guilty of being a driver and failing to stop after an accident and for being a driver involved in an accident and failing to report it.

The charges relate to July 1 when he was driving a Maxus Deliver 9 on the B4459 outside Maes y Derw, Capel Dewi to Llanfihangel-ar-Arth when an accident caused damage to a Land Rover Discovery. He failed to stop at the accident and also failed to report the accident.

He was given five points on his licence and ordered to pay £600 fine, £240 surcharge and £310 costs.

Connor Babb, 20, of Glebelands, Hakin, was found guilty of driving with a dodgy tyre by Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 21.

He was found to have driven a Skoda Octavia on November 9 on the Bulford Road, Johnston when the ply or cord was exposed on the pneumatic tyre of the rear nearside wheel.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £440 fine, £176 surcharge and £90 costs.

Marc Gerard Brown, 38, of Heol Esgyn, Cyncoed, Cardiff, admitted overtaking when he shouldn’t at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 11.

He admitted that on October 29, he was driving an Audi A6 on the A40 at Llanddewi Velfrey when he failed to comply with a no overtaking sign.

He was fined £50 and the case was dealt with as a fixed penalty notice.