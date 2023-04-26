A Silver Yamaha YBR 125 motorcycle was stolen from Warwick Road in Milford Haven on Saturday, April 22.

Officers later found the bike abandoned on John Lewis Street in Hakin.

Two 16-year-olds have been arrested in connection with the incident, and have been released pending further enquiries

Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for witnesses as investigations continue.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation, or anyone who lives in or travels through the area and may have CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone footage is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police.

You can do so online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

The incident reference is: DP-20230423-252

Alternatively, witnesses can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.