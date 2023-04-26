St Davids, visited by the then Prince Charles in 2021, will be holding a Coronation Street party in and around the city’s Cross Square.

The King has a special place in the city’s heart as the patron of St David’s Cathedral.

The St Davids street party, organised by St Davids City Council, will take place on Sunday, May 7 at 3pm.

There will be live music, a barbecue run by St Davids Penknife Club, kids fancy dress, face painting and entertainment.

Partygoers can bring their own food and drink or buy it from the barbecue or the other venues that will be open around Cross Square.

They should also bring their own tables and chairs.

The road between Cross Square and the Cross Hotel will be closed during the event.

Also in St Davids, Oriel y Parc will hold a Coronation Celebration from 10am on Sunday, May 7. There will be a barbecue, craft market and traditional fun-filled games at this free- entry event.

If you want to watch the coronation on a big screen, it will be broadcast live at Fishguard's Theatr Gwaun on Saturday, May 6.

Fishguard Sea Cadets will be offering a Tea Fit for a King in two sittings at 2pm and 4pm on Sunday, May 7.

It will cost £12 for adults and £6 for children and will include traditional finger sandwiches, home made sausage rolls, coronation vol-au-vent, scones, Welsh cakes, brownies and eccles cakes as well as tea and coffee or homemade lemonade.

Bookings must be made via chairman Peter Smith by texting 07920 721955 or emailing petersmith.epl@btinternet.com

In Letterston there will be a village picnic and party on Sunday, May 7 from 2pm at the Memorial Hall field.

The Big Lunch will take place from 2pm and attendees should bring their own food for a village picnic.

There will then be an afternoon of fun and games including fancy dress, royal themed games, old fashioned sports, football and rounders for children.

For adults there will be fun five-a-side fancy dress walking football, tug of war and old time games.

There will be free squash and hot drinks all day and access to the hall to watch the live TV coverage. In the evening there will be a barbecue, pizzas a bar and a band as well as a lantern parade and the lighting of the beacon.

In Mathry Community Hall the celebrations will take place on the evening of Saturday, May 6. The Coronation Bash will feature live music from the Smokin’ Funs and a curry meal from 7.30pm until late.

Tickets are available at the Farmers Arms and cost £10. Bash goers should bring their own drinks and glasses.

Wolfscastle Community Council has secured funding from the National Lottery Community Fund for a coronation party at the Wolfe Inn on Monday, May 8 from 1-3pm. The party is for Wolfscastle residents and is by (free) ticket only.

It will include a buffet provided by the Wolfe Inn. Residents must contact the council clerk, Carol Williams, on wolfscastlecommunitycouncilclerk@outlook.com for a ticket.

Funding has also been secured for a party for Treffgarne residents at the Village Hall from 4pm until 7pm on May 8.

Catering will be provided by the Wolfe Inn and drinks will be available. Residents must book a ticket by ringing Barrie on 01437 741454.

Do you have an upcoming community event for the coronation? If so email wtnews@westerntelegraph.co.uk.