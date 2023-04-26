Yarn-bombers in Pembrokeshire have crowned their best-ever creations with a Coronation extravaganza.
Red, white and blue royal-themed ‘bombs’ are now adorning bollards, railings, lamp-posts and even a bus shelter in Haverfordwest.
Those wizards of stitchery, the Haverfordwest Yarn Bombers, are behind the knitted, crocheted and needlepoint works of art, which have been under construction for the past five months.
The group’s talented members, whose ages range from 30 to 93, have been brightening up the centre of the county town twice a year since they first got together in 2015.
“And our displays get better every time,” said a proud Sally Williams, who is the group’s co-ordinator.
“We do our yarn bombing for the people of the town, and it really cheers everyone up. The public are just loving this one, they’ve gone absolutely nuts on it.”
Buckingham Palace, a King Charles spaniel, a guardsman, Charles and Camilla and even an orb and sceptre are amongst the Coronation creations in the right royal display.
And if you fancy the chance to own your own Coronation memory in super stitchwork, then every piece has its price – starting at just £3 for one of the hundred or so bollard-toppers.
All the money raised goes back into the group’s pot so they can fund materials for their next colourful display, and put more smiles on faces (and bollards!).
Check out the Coronation creations in Haverfordwest's Castle Square, Victoria Place and all the way up High Street.
