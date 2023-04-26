Red, white and blue royal-themed ‘bombs’ are now adorning bollards, railings, lamp-posts and even a bus shelter in Haverfordwest.

Those wizards of stitchery, the Haverfordwest Yarn Bombers, are behind the knitted, crocheted and needlepoint works of art, which have been under construction for the past five months.

Yarn-bombers Lesley Evans and Julie Simmons put the finishing touches to a lamp-post display. (Image: Joann Randles Photography)

The group’s talented members, whose ages range from 30 to 93, have been brightening up the centre of the county town twice a year since they first got together in 2015.

Knitting, crochet and needlepoint have been used for the splendid Coronation creations. (Image: Haverfordwest Yarn Bombers)

“And our displays get better every time,” said a proud Sally Williams, who is the group’s co-ordinator.

An orb and sceptre crown the bus shelter in Victoria Place. (Image: Haverfordwest Yarn Bombers)

“We do our yarn bombing for the people of the town, and it really cheers everyone up. The public are just loving this one, they’ve gone absolutely nuts on it.”

Some of the group's members, Sally Yelland, Hayley Vaughan, Janice May Rees, Deborah Banner, Julie Humphreys, Pru Reynolds, Lin Wheeler, Nicola Williams,Sheila Harris, Lesley Evans, Barbara Scale, Julie Simmons and Sally Williams are pictured outside the Shire Hall. (Image: Joanne Randles Photography)

Buckingham Palace, a King Charles spaniel, a guardsman, Charles and Camilla and even an orb and sceptre are amongst the Coronation creations in the right royal display.

King Charles and the Coronation coach are perfect in purple. (Image: Haverfordwest Yarn Bombers)

And if you fancy the chance to own your own Coronation memory in super stitchwork, then every piece has its price – starting at just £3 for one of the hundred or so bollard-toppers.

One of the 100 yarn-bombed bollards around the town centre. (Image: Joann Randles Photography)

All the money raised goes back into the group’s pot so they can fund materials for their next colourful display, and put more smiles on faces (and bollards!).

The Shire Hall gates have been given a regal make-over. (Image: Haverfordwest Yarn Bombers)

Check out the Coronation creations in Haverfordwest's Castle Square, Victoria Place and all the way up High Street.

Buckingham Palace and a King Charles Spaniel are also portrayed. (Image: Haverfordwest Yarn Bombers)