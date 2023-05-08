The Big Help Out is a volunteering initiative which encourages people to lend a hand in their local community as part of the coronation celebrations.

Starting on Monday, May 8, there will be opportunities for everyone to join in.

No matter what you are good at, there’ll be something to suit helping hands of all shapes and sizes, from checking in on someone who’d like a bit of company or volunteering for a charity.

As part of the coronation and the Big Help Out Challenge, Fishguard Sea Cadets is looking for volunteers to come and paint a wall or classroom at its base at TS Skirmisher in Lowertown, Fishguard.

Volunteers can come for an hour on Monday, May 8, or for all or part of the day which runs from 10am until 3pm.

“Your efforts will ensure That Fishguard Sea Cadets remains smart and tidy for its 75 cadets and 30 volunteers to keep giving the best opportunities,” said a unit spokesperson.

You can register on the BigHelpOut app through your phone by searching Fishguard, searching Unit Decorating.

Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council is organising a Big Help Out Community Litter Pick from 11am to 12pm on Monday, May 8 at the Ocean Lab, Goodwick and the Golden Mile, Fishguard.

Children must be accompanied by an adult and participants are asked to bring gloves and litter pickers if they have them.

Other Big Help Out events in Pembrokeshire include grounds maintenance at Clarbeston Road AFC.

“The Big Help Out coincides with the end of our football season when we ask our existing and new volunteers to help us out for a few hours with a range of jobs to tidy up and improve our sites.,” said a club spokesperson.

“We have a range of cleaning, painting, mowing, strimming, tidying up and repair work to keep on top of and this is a great way to do a lot of work in a short time and bring the team together.”

The club will spend the morning of May 8 on these activities, finishing with a BBQ for everyone who attends (weather permitting).

St John’s Ambulance will hold a coffee morning and open day from 10am until 2pm at its Haverfordwest base on May 8. There will be a chance to see the ambulances and rapid response vehicles as well as the famous Falls Car.

There will also be free first aid and defibrillator awareness from 10am until 2pm.

As part of the Big Help Out Haverfordwest’s Red Cross charity shop will be holding volunteer taster days from May 9 onwards.

The days will be a chance for would be volunteers to meet new people and experience volunteering at their local shop.

For more information, see thebighelpout.com.