A ST DAVIDS man told a judge he was “ashamed” by his actions as he admitted multiple assaults and a burglary.
Max Young, 30, of Swn Y Mor, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday. April 25 accused of seven offences from February and March this year.
Young admitted burglary at a property on Swn y Mor, common assault – against a man, and possession of 1.2 grams of cannabis – all on March 2.
He also pleaded guilty to common assault, against a woman, on February 18.
He denied a charge of stalking – causing serious alarm or distress, dated between March 5 and 23, which allegedly involved sending unwanted messages to the complainant.
Instead, Young pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of sending communications with intent to cause distress or anxiety relating to the same complainant and same time period.
He also denied an offence of damaging property, relating to a motor vehicle on February 18.
“He has now seen the evidence. Frankly, he is ashamed of what he saw,” Young’s defence barrister said.
“He knows the most likely outcome is a prison sentence.”
The case was adjourned for the completion of a pre-sentence report, and the Crown Prosecution Service will also decide whether it seeks a trial on the property damage charge.
Addressing the defendant, Judge Paul Thomas said: “Don’t go away from here thinking it will be anything but an immediate custodial sentence.”
He will be sentenced on May 26.
