The aim is for all visitors to the castle to enjoy every minute of the special occasion.

The giant outdoor screen will be in the Outer Ward of the castle to show all that goes on in London and Windsor over the weekend, as well as screening Disney's live action version of The Lion King

A spokesman for Pembroke Castle said: "Visitors are welcome to picnic on the lawn, and take in every minute of the Coronation that will be full of tradition and pageantry."

The schedule for the weekend is:

Saturday May 6 - The Coronation ceremony itself will take place at Westminster Abbey, as has been the tradition since 1066.

Pembroke Castle's big screen will be showing every minute of the coverage including the King's Procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster, the ceremony itself, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Coronation procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace and the gathering of the Royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

There will also be entertainment from Fiery Jack, including a circus workshop, a medieval games emporium and Fiery Jack's circus skills walkabout.

There will also be fairground stalls and a Royalty-themed children's trail to follow around the castle grounds.

Sunday May 7 - The screen will broadcast the Coronation Concert live from Windsor Castle, featuring Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

There will once again be Fiery Jack's circus workshop, a medieval games emporium and circus skills walkabout, along with the fairground stalls and the children's trail.

Monday May 8 - The big screen will broadcast any further live action from London and at 2pm will be showing Disney's live action version of The Lion King.

Visitors are welcome to bring picnic chairs, blankets and their own picnics.

The Castle Kitchen will be offering a wide range of meals, cakes, snacks, ice creams and beverages throughout the weekend.

Normal castle entry fees will apply throughout the weekend, all tickets can be bought on entry to the castle each day.

There are no online or advanced tickets available, and annual passes can be used to enter the castle throughout the weekend. Normal terms and conditions of entry apply.