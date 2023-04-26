Lola died in hospital four days after a “sustained, deliberate and very violent attack” from Bevan in the early hours of July 17, 2020.

Bevan, 31, of Aberystwyth, was found guilty of Lola’s murder, and was jailed for life – serving a minimum of 28 years.

Sinead James, 30, of Neyland, was found guilty of allowing Lola’s death, and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Judge Mr Justice Griffiths said Bevan was responsible for “several months of physical child abuse” against the children.

During the course of the trial, the jury heard that Bevan and James met through Facebook in February 2020, and he met the children and started living in the home with them within weeks.

Kyle Bevan was jailed for murder and Sinead James was sent to prison for allowing Lola's death. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

James had just got out of a domestic violence relationship, and as a previous victim of domestic abuse had access to support.

However, she “shut her eyes to the very obvious danger which Kyle Bevan posed to her children”, Judge Griffiths said.

NSPCC Cymru’s assistant director Tracey Holdsworth said: “Lola died because of Kyle Bevan’s brutality and the abject failure of her mother, Sinead James, to protect her.

“However, the death of a child in such harrowing circumstances leaves many of us asking questions and the Child Practice Review being carried out into the circumstances around Lola’s death must be robust in finding whether more could have been done to protect this little girl and how agencies working together can better prevent future tragedies.

“We must make child protection a national priority. The Welsh Government has rightly committed to transforming children’s social care and it is crucial this leads to systemic changes that ensure children like Lola are better protected.

“We can all look out for children’s welfare, and anyone concerned about a child can call the NSPCC free helpline on 0808 800 5000, or email help@nspcc.org.uk.

“If a child is in immediate danger, please call 999.”

The NSPCC has called for child protection to become a national priority in Wales. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Pembrokeshire County Council has confirmed that a multi-agency child practice review is under way and will be completed in accordance with statutory guidance.

Child Practice Reviews have replaced Serious Case Reviews and are carried out to identify ways that professionals and organisations can prevent similar incidents from occurring and improve the way they work together to safeguard children.

Reviews examine current case practice and must include an action plan.

A final report on Lola’s case will be submitted to Welsh Government after it is published by the safeguarding children board.

This usually takes less than six months.

A spokesperson for Pembrokeshire County Council said: “We can confirm a child practice review is underway and this will be completed in accordance with statutory guidance.

“We do not at this stage have an agreed timescale for publication.”