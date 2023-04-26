Jeremy Phillips, 46, of Swn Y Mor in St Davids, was arrested after a police raid on his home on December 1, 2021.

“The defendant was upstairs watching pornography,” the prosecutor told Swansea Crown Court.

Dyfed-Powys Police seized a phone, two laptops, three tablets, and an external hard drive.

In total, officers found 1,051 indecent images and videos of children on the devices.

69 of these were Category A – the most serious – images, 117 Category B images, and 865 Category C images.

The court heard that these included a video of a girl aged between eight and 10 being abused with an object, and a girl – aged between nine and 11 – “posing on all fours exposing her breast and buttocks”.

He admitted the offences in interview, saying the images were downloaded from webcam recordings.

He said he downloaded “batches of these files” which included mostly adult women, but he accepted he was aware there were also underage girls.

Phillips said he copied the files over to his external hard drive, and then would delete the images of underage girls – though accepted there were still illegal images on there.

“I would argue it was to his credit as they were images he realised should not be on his computer,” said his barrister.

“If he knew they were on his device, he would delete them.”

She said Phillips was “a somewhat solitary man” who “has little social life”.

“The defendant would go through periods in time where he would be sat at home and binge drinking through work-related stress and would download large quantities of pornography,” she said.

Phillips has one previous conviction – relating to a public order and firearm offence 18 years ago.

He admitted making three charges of making an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child – of categories A, B and C – when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court last month.

“What they are is real children being sexually abused,” said Judge Catherine Richards.

“By your actions, you are contributing to the harm caused to these children.”

She sentenced Phillips to 10 months, suspended for 12 months, for making the Category A images.

He received a four-month sentence for the Category B images, and one month for the Category C images, both suspended for a year and running concurrently.

Phillips must complete 30 days rehabilitation activity requirement, and must complete the Maps for Change programme.

He must register as a sex offender, and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order, both for 10 years.