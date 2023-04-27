Pembrokeshire beautician Sam Bradley and Llanelli banker Jessica Jones became firm friends over a distance as they supported each other following their diagnosis at the start of the pandemic.

And tonight, they can be seen unpacking their suitcases in BBC’s The Reunion Hotel ahead of their moving first-time meeting.

“It was so exciting,” said Sam, 47, who lives in Broad Haven where she runs her business The Treatment Room.

“We gave each other the biggest almighty hug then we just sat down with a glass of wine and talked naturally and openly. We completely forgot about the cameras, and we just wanted to thank each other.”

Sam speaks about her diagnosis and the support she received from her online friend Jess. (Image: BBC One Wales)

When mum-of-three Sam received her frightening diagnosis of acoustic neuroma – a non-cancerous tumour which could still be life-threatening if it grew - she began reaching out online to others in acoustic neuroma forums.

“I’d been talking to people all over the world and yet amazingly, Jess, the person I connected most with, lives in Llanelli in the same country as me,” she said.

Sam’s tumour is currently non-growing and at the moment does not need intervention, but Jess, meanwhile, has had to undego a risky 13-hour operation.

It left her having to learn to walk again and wearing hearing aids, but Jess – who also has three children – has fought back and is now walking 10,000 steps a day.

Jess and husband Mark (left) and Sam with husband Chris (right) are pctured in The Reunion Hotel with presenter Alex Jones. (Image: BBC One Wales)

Sam was there for her throughout, even talking to her minutes before she went down to the operating theatre.

Her support was one of the reasons why Jess nominated her when she was approached to appear on Reunion Hotel.

But the support was reciprocal.

Sam lost her father in Oct 2021 and step-mother weeks later, and both her mother and her cousin have been diagnosed with acoustic neuroma brain tumours.

“Jess has really inspired me and helped me build my own inner strength,” she said.

The two women are meeting up again next month for a weekend away with their husbands, Chris and Mark.

In the meantime, they’ll be tuning in tonight to watch their story on Episode 4 of The Reunion Hotel.

In the show, Welsh presenter Alex Jones and her team take over a unique hotel in north Wales to give people a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be reunited with someone pivotal from their past.

