Dominic Dewick, 44, of Harrier Road, Haverfordwest, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on April 27 when he denied all 22 counts.

He is charged with seven counts of sexual assault with a child under the age of 13 which are alleged to have taken place between May 6, 2013, and May 5, 2017.

He is also charged with nine counts of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 by penetration, which is alleged to have happened between the same dates.

He was also charged with six counts of gross indecency with a child under the age of 16 with the offences alleged to have taken place between 1993 and 1995 and 2002 and 2003.

He denies all of the charges and has been granted conditional bail. Dewick is set to stand trial on July 31.