The Golden-Oldies Charity, which is referred to as ‘Goldies’ has more than 120 groups across England and Wales and will be bringing the communities together in May to celebrate the King’s coronation.

There will be a special booklet of songs at all the groups which includes hits from artists such as Three Degrees who performed at his 30th birthday party.

There will also be royal themes at the meetings, with each group doing something a little bit different.

The Moondance Foundation has been a supporter of the groups in Wales.

There are a number of groups in west Wales where people are welcome to join:

Holy Trinity Church Community Hall, Church Lane, Newcastle Emlyn – meet on the last Monday of the month from 11am.

Maes Mwldan, Bath House Road, Cardigan – meet on the last Thursday of the month from 11am.

Ty Dyffryn, Rhodfa Frank, Ammanford – meet on the second Wednesday of the month from 1.30pm.

Tabernacle Chapel, Thomas Street, Pontardawe – meet on the first Thursday of the month from 11am.

Bro Preseli, Heol Parc y Ffair, Crymych – meet on the second Tuesday of the month from 2pm.

Cheryl, the programme area leader for Wales, said: “It’s fantastic that we will be celebrating the King’s coronation at our sessions.

"It’s a historic event that means a great deal to many of our participants, I’ve had some really positive feedback and so many ideas about what they would like to do at their groups, May will be an eventful, joyful month.”

Goldies was founded by Grenville Jones, a Bath-based musician in 2007, to combat isolation in local communities with fun and uplifting musician activities, singing along to popular hits from the 1950s onwards.

They include music from artists such as Sir Cliff Richard who is patron of the charity, Tom Jones, Elvis Presley, Dusty Springfield and Petula Clark, as well as many more.

The Goldies sessions are open to everyone, with a £3 donation to attend. Attendees just need to love music and socialising, they don’t have to be good at singing as the fun element is most important.

To find out more about the charity and its sessions, visit www.golden-oldies.org.uk, email events@golden-oldies.org.uk or call 01761 470006. The charity is also looking to recruit new session leaders and volunteers and hear from organisations who work with older, isolated people.