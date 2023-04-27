The application to provide nine accommodation cabins and ancillary works at a former fishery business at Millbrook, Manorwen, Fishguard, was recommended for refusal when it came before county planners on April 25.

It was previously heard at the March 14 meeting when it was also recommended for refusal; members of the committee instead agreeing to a site visit, following a proposal by Councillor Brian Hall.

Officers had recommended the application by Messrs L & C Williams be refused on the grounds it would have an unacceptable adverse impact on the character and appearance of the countryside.

The application – diversification of an existing agricultural holding and trout fishery business – was a resubmission of a similar scheme withdrawn from the November meeting of the planning committee, which had also been recommended for refusal.

Pembrokeshire planners have gone against officer recommendations by supporting an applicationto build holiday chalets at a trout fishery. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council.)

A report for planners said commercial farming at the site ended in 1998, but that use of the pond as a recreational trout fishery, which commenced in 1994, had continued to date.

However, it added there is no ready evidence of recent use for recreational fishery on-site.

At the April planning meeting, local councillor Delme Harris said: “I would ask you to support this application, fishing is a part of the agricultural world, and it does have a positive economic and social impact; it will bring in much-needed footfall.”

Pembroke Dock councillor Brian Hall, normally – by his own admission – a stickler for following officer recommendations, instead moved approval.

He said: “I was very impressed with the site,” adding: “I’m not a fisherman, but I wouldn’t mind putting a worm on the end of a hook there and catching something for tea; the only problem is it’s not in Pembroke Dock.”

He later said the site was “one of the nicest places that I’ve proposed a site visit to,” adding: “I think this is something where we could help the local economy and a very pleasant area.”

He was backed by Councillor Jamie Adams, who later said: “It is a site which is certainly not demonstrably visible in a countryside setting, apart from if you’re actually there.”

He added: “It’s an opportunity of economic development without the perceived detrimental effect on the open countryside.”

Members voted eight-five in favour of being “minded to approve” the application, meaning it will return to a future meeting for final ratification.