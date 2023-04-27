Rachel de Wreede will be showing her work at the Joanna Field Gallery at Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre throughout May.

She had a first-class degree in Fine Art from Cardiff Metropolitan University and she worked as an art advisor as well as exhibiting in a number of galleries.

Eight years ago, Rachel moved back to Pembrokeshire – where she grew up – and is now following her dream of being an artist.

She will be displaying her abstract paintings which have been described as ‘aesthetically pleasing, moving, and full of drama and colour.’

On her work, she said it is: “non-subjective and heavily expressive in gesture and colour. They are unique works which can’t be replicated, paintings that are pleasing to the eye and make the viewer question each shape and colour combination.

“Ultimately, I want you to feel something. There’s no right or wrong, just the question of how the art makes you feel in that moment.

“Intuitive painting is a creative way to reconnect with yourself. To me it is not about creating a piece that looks like something – it is about exploration and the evolution of my style. It’s a space where I can relinquish control and just be in the moment.

“Each piece is started with the anticipation of what will be produced. I know what colours work well together and have honed my painting techniques; however, I never know what the finished piece will look like – which is exciting and daunting at the same time.

“Expressing myself through the medium of paint is liberating – producing something tangible from what I felt in that moment, without the use of words. It’s therapeutic to turn off your mind to the every-day noise and look inwards during this creative process. Standing back and viewing the finished piece is my therapy.”

The exhibition will be held at the gallery from 6pm on May 5 and will be able to view during the Torch Theatre’s box office opening hours until May 30.