The Torch Theatre will be hosting Finding Home, the play about the issues faced by homeless people in Wales, inspired by real-life journeys of those who have found themselves on the streets, on Tuesday, May 2 and Wednesday, May 3.

Prior to the play, there will be community workshops being held in Milford Haven and in Cardiff which will create pre-show street theatre events that will be held prior to Finding Home’s performances.

Those involved in the community workshops include the Torch Youth Theatre, Hijinx West Academy, Mess up the Mess Theatre Company, Pembrokeshire Care and Emmaus as well as other local networks.

Mercury Theatre Wales created Finding Home with support from the Arts Council of Wales, with the aim to educate audiences and allow them to gain a better understanding of the struggle homelessness can cause for the many individuals living on the streets and break down preconceptions and stereotypes.

The play was devised by the company and written by artistic director Bethan Morgan. It was directed by Lynn Hunter, with assistance from David Prince.

Ms Morgan said: “The title of the project ‘Finding Home’ really represents both the subject matter of our play and also what we hope is the effect of the involvement of our participants in the project as a whole.

“Inclusion, integration and empowerment all lead to gaining a sense of belonging, self-worth and achievement for people both with and without a permanent home. The piece is also created to give us all a better understanding of the people in the community around us.”

Rhys Downing, Nick Hywell, Bethan Morgan, Nia Ann, Sarah Pugh, Rowan Talbot and Mari Izzard are among the cast. The set design was created by Carl Davies and projections were designed by Jorge Lizalde. Music composition was done by Rowan Talbot.

Finding Home will be at the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven, at 7.30pm on Tuesday, May 2 and Wednesday, May 3. Tickets cost £14 for adults and £12 for concessions and can be bought at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.