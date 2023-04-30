Liam Hewitt was awarded a British Empire Medal in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in October 2020.

The award was recognition of his voluntary work as an appropriate adult for young people within the criminal justice system.

The 28-year-old from Johnston also volunteered with Pembrokeshire Next Door during the Covid-19 pandemic, collecting shopping for people and providing general support.

While working full time with Pembrokeshire Care Society, Liam also trained as an NHS support worker.

Liam was invited to Pennar CP School to talk to pupils about the coronation. (Image: Pennar CP School)

Liam was invited to the royal garden party last year to further recognise his hard work and commitment to the community.

Then a few weeks ago an email came through inviting him to the coronation, with a formal invitation arriving through the post last weekend.

“I was really excited to get the invitation,” said Liam. “It is obviously a big historical occasion. It’s also nice to feel like the voluntary work I did was recognised. It’s a personal achievement.”

Liam has a seat in Westminster Abbey for the coronation next Saturday.

He is planning to go to London with his mum, Dawn, his sister and his boyfriend James to spend a couple of days in London around the event.

Liam has been invited to attend the coronation after receiving a BEM for his voluntary work. (Image: Family photo)

“I am quite excited,” said Liam, who now works for the probation service. “It’s a huge occasion and not something I would probably get to do again, or something a lot of people ever experience. I am delighted and happy to be considered.”

Liam is one of the 2,000 people given a seat in Westminster Abbey for the coronation.

Do you know anybody else who is going from Pembrokeshire who is going? If so contact us on WTnews@westerntelegraph.co.uk.