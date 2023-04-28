The Royal Opera’s Marriage of Figaro will be screened at Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre on Thursday, May 4.

It will be an encore screening and is not a live broadcast but it will allow fans to experience Mozart’s opera, without having to visit its London home.

The opera follows servants Figaro and Susanna, who are excited about their wedding day, until Count Almaviva, their employer, has dishonourable intentions of his own for the bride-to-be.

It is conducted by Royal Opera music director Antonio Pappano and was created by David McVicar, starring the Royal Opera Chorus and the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House.

Marriage of Figaro will be screened at the Torch Theatre on Thursday, May 4 at 6.45pm. Tickets cost £19 for adults, £17 for concessions and £8.50 for under 26. Tickets can be bought online at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.